Understanding what went wrong

Earlier on this month the British Polling Council held an event to look at what went wrong with the polling at the last year’s election, you can find the report here and there’s a lot to digest.

Over the next few days I will looking at several areas but today I am focussing on the fact that polling industry consistently underestimates the Conservative vote whilst regularly overestimating Labour. If Reform are to eclipse the Conservatives is this underestimation that will transfer to Reform?

One of the golden rules of Mike Smithson used to be that the most accurate poll was the poll that has Labour doing the worst, perhaps it might be time to revive that rule?

TSE