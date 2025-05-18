Just 2% of the public think Badenoch will be PM after the next general election

More Britons expect Nigel Farage to be prime minister after the next election than Keir StarmerNigel Farage: 22%Keir Starmer: 14%New Labour leader: 8%New Tory leader: 7%New Reform UK leader: 3%Kemi Badenoch: 2%Don't know: 40%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-16T15:44:37.102Z

More Brits think they could beat a crocodile in a fight than think Kemi Badenoch will be PM after the next general election.

I am glad YouGov listened to my suggestion and polled who the public think would be PM after the next election and the results are sub-optimal for Kemi Badenoch who I am even more convinced will not be Tory leader at the election.

What really should worry the Tories is that the public think the next election is going to be a Labour v Reform battle, the Tories are an irrelevance in today’s politics.

TSE