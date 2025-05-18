Just 2% of the public think Badenoch will be PM after the next general election
More Brits think they could beat a crocodile in a fight than think Kemi Badenoch will be PM after the next general election.
I am glad YouGov listened to my suggestion and polled who the public think would be PM after the next election and the results are sub-optimal for Kemi Badenoch who I am even more convinced will not be Tory leader at the election.
What really should worry the Tories is that the public think the next election is going to be a Labour v Reform battle, the Tories are an irrelevance in today’s politics.
TSE