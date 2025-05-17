Happy Eurovision day

What kind of song do Britons think should win Eurovision? The one that is technically best, or the one that is the most fun?Among all BritonsBest song: 51%Most fun: 18%Eurovision fansBest song: 57%Most fun: 36%yougov.co.uk/entertainmen… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T13:51:53.001Z

Most Britons continue to blame political voting by other countries for our poor performance in EurovisionAll BritonsPolitical voting: 67%Song choice: 14%Eurovision fansPolitical voting: 69%Song choice: 25%yougov.co.uk/entertainmen… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T13:51:53.002Z

Ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final this weekend, 24% of the public say they are likely to watch it, while 19% of Britons describe themselves as Eurovision fansyougov.co.uk/entertainmen… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T13:51:53.003Z

Most Britons say Israel and Russia should not be allowed to compete in EurovisionAll BritonsIsrael: 58% should not be allowed to competeRussia: 70%Eurovision fansIsrael: 61%Russia: 78%yougov.co.uk/entertainmen… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T14:20:19.577Z

Why do some Britons think that Israel should not be allowed to compete in Eurovision?All who say Israel should not be allowedIsrael is not in Europe: 67%Israeli action in Gaza: 57%Eurovision fans who say Israel should not be allowedIsraeli action in Gaza: 73%Israel is not in Europe: 49% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T14:20:19.578Z

As a human being I loved the fact that Berlin Wall and Iron Curtain fell and millions were liberated from the tyranny of communism but as a Eurovision fan I regret that the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain fell as it has ruined Eurovision which used to be great betting opportunity but less so now, and the new voting system hasn’t helped.

My strategy of many years has been to lay Le Royaume-Uni and this year Israel (the latter which is around 25/1 at the time of writing and experts put them in the top five) as we saw in 2022 and to a lesser extent 2024 the impact of wars can influence voting. I have also had had a bet on Finland to win at 20/1.

My hope for the future of Eurovision is that the United Kingdom enters one of its many fine artists and bands who would easily win Eurovision, I am thinking about the likes of The Rolling Stones, Depeche Mode, Blur, Steps, Radiohead, and Duran Duran

