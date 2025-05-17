Happy Eurovision day

As a human being I loved the fact that Berlin Wall and Iron Curtain fell and millions were liberated from the tyranny of communism but as a Eurovision fan I regret that the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain fell as it has ruined Eurovision which used to be great betting opportunity but less so now, and the new voting system hasn’t helped.
My strategy of many years has been to lay Le Royaume-Uni and this year Israel (the latter which is around 25/1 at the time of writing and experts put them in the top five) as we saw in 2022 and to a lesser extent 2024 the impact of wars can influence voting. I have also had had a bet on Finland to win at 20/1.
My hope for the future of Eurovision is that the United Kingdom enters one of its many fine artists and bands who would easily win Eurovision, I am thinking about the likes of The Rolling Stones, Depeche Mode, Blur, Steps, Radiohead, and Duran Duran