Fewer than a third think Farage will become PM within four years

31% of Britons say it is likely Nigel Farage will become prime minister within the next four years, up from 18% who said so in JanuaryAll Britons: 31% say it is likely (+13 from 21 Jan)By party voted for in 2024Reform UK: 71% (+17)Conservative: 35% (+13)Lib Dem: 20% (+11)Labour: 20% (+8) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T15:26:13.927Z

Full results on the likelihood of Nigel Farage becoming prime minister available here: yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-14T15:26:13.928Z

If I had taken part in this poll the pedant in me would have said it is very unlikely Nigel Farage will become Prime Minister within the next four years simply because I expect the next general election to be held in just over four years.

However the changes since January is reflective of the wider polls and local elections.

TSE