Reform, no joy just division. Will Lowe tear us apart?

The Metropolitan Police have today confirmed that they are dropping their investigation into the false allegations that I made threats against the Reform Party chairman.



Full statement. pic.twitter.com/4teRw1j5kn — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) May 14, 2025

I am no fan of Rupert Lowe but everybody with a sense of decency will be delighted for him today. I noted at the time of his suspension that timing felt odd, on Thursday he criticised Nigel Farage publicly and the next day he had the whip removed over these allegations.

Now that he has been vindicated I expect Lowe’s libel action against Farage, Lee Anderson, and Zia Yusuf will now accelerate which will cause problems for them, this is a distraction the man hoping to win the next general election can do without. Opponents of Farage will be using Lowe’s comments a lot.

The real winners from today will be the lawyers and potentially Kemi Badenoch as Tory MPs thinking about defecting to Reform will look at how Lowe has been treated, Farage has a history of not working well with others.

TSE