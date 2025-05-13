Why Boris Johnson is not the answer

A system, first designed and implemented in Australia, specifically to increase immigration. Johnson – who loved the policy and campaigned for the Tory leadership on it – was warned it would mushroom numbers (in this story for example, plus others)

(2/3)https://t.co/g4l0lamsM1 — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 13, 2025

For fullness, and to answer some people’s questions, this is the effect of the new points based system by nationality. Less Brits left, many more Europeans left, and millions of non-EU came pic.twitter.com/SImMI4qFur — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 13, 2025

Last week More In Common published a poll that said if Boris Johnson became Tory leader he would turn a 8 point lead for Reform into a 3 point lead for the Tories. Longstanding readers of PB know my view about multilevel hypothetical polls, they are the Hawaiian pizzas of opinion polls and they should be rejected by right thinking people everywhere as I explained here.

If Boris Johnson became Tory leader again then Nigel Farage would use the stats in the Tweets above to show what the Boriswave meant and whether you agree or not immigration is becoming a key issue when it comes to deciding how people will vote. So I would expect that 3 point lead to be a chimera.

Right now I cannot see the Tories holding or winning a by-election so the route for Boris Johnson becoming the next Tory leader is difficult plus it is too much hard work for him, so he’s a screaming lay in the next Tory leader market which might realise a winner in the next few months.

TSE