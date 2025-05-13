From penumbra to umbra?

Ipsos note

A new Ipsos in the UK poll reveals that the British public is slightly more likely to consider Reform UK the main opposition and believe that Nigel Farage is now more likely to become Prime Minister than Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. This is as dissatisfaction with the Labour government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains high

I wonder if we would have seen similar polling in 1981/82 about the Alliance/SDP and the two Davids, a reminder insurgent parties can soar in early parts of a parliament then fade away.

Kemi Badenoch and the Tories feel like an irrelevance these days which bodes ill for her still being Tory leader at the time of the next eleciton.

TSE