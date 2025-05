She may be gone but the Truss legacy still endures

Chris Philp says Nigel Farage's spending plans are "Liz Truss on steroids".The only snag is he was No2 in the Treasury in her government and gave the mini-Budget "9.5 out of 10".www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/top-to… — Kevin Schofield (@kevinschofied.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T06:39:48.786Z

I have said for sometime that the Liz Truss interregnum will do for the Tories what the Winter of Discontent did for Labour or Black Wednesday for the Tories, it destroys a political brand for a generation.

TSE