100 unarmed men: 35%
Silverback gorilla: 43%

This is just the latest in YouGov's animal-human combat series – our 2021 poll showed how many Britons thought they could triumph in battle against a range of increasingly dangerous beasts

Readers of Popbitch will be aware of the longstanding discussion over who would win a fight between a badger and a baboon but last week the internet came up with a new variation, who would win a fight between 100 unarmed men and a silverback gorilla.

I think the 35% who went for the men are utterly deluded.

TSE

PS – A baboon would easily beat a badger in a fight and I will entertain no further discussion on this subject.