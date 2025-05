New @ITVWales poll puts Labour in THIRD in Wales, behind Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.



If Labour don’t win next year’s Welsh elections, it’ll be first time they’ve not won an election there since 1922.



?PLAID 30

?REFORM 25

?LABOUR 18

?CONSERVATIVES 13

?LIB DEMS 7

?GREEN 5 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 6, 2025

Whilst the Brexit Party won Wales in the 2019 European elections this Senedd polling is seismic, and if turns out to be true I wonder if Labour finish third or lower then Starmer might quit.

Starmer did contemplate quitting after the Hartlepool by-election so Starmer might actually quit after losing Wales, so the 5/1 on him quitting in 2026 offered by Ladbrokes looks tempting.

TSE