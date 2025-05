Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) warned that Republicans are on track to "lose the midterms.

In a Monday interview, MAGA influencer Steve Bannon asked Greene what advice she would give to President Donald Trump as Congress tries to pass legislation based on his agenda.

“Stick with the agenda and ignore the people here in Washington that are trying to get you to do something different,” Greene advised. “It’s the Republicans that are the problem, Steve.”