A prelude to the next general election?

The lowest winning vote share in the local elections was a mere 18.9%…Truro Moresk & Trehaverne (Cornwall) Result:? LDM: 18.9%?? RFM: 17.4%? CON: 17.0%? GRN: 14.1%? Ind: 13.3%? LAB: 11.4%? Ind: 7.9% — Election Maps UK (@electionmaps.uk) 2025-05-04T13:35:00.944Z

A fun betting market for the next general election would be the lowest winning vote share at the next election would be.

TSE