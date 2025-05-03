Now the focus shifts to Australia

?? / YouGov's final call MRP for the 2025 Australian election has Labor on an 18-seat majorityLabor: 84 (+7 vs 2022 election)Coalition: 47 (-11)Independents: 14 (+4)Greens: 3 (-1)Centre Alliance: 1 (=)KAP: 1 (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-01T09:12:08.913Z

Our MRP of the 2025 Australian election projects a range of results. A Labor majority is by far the most common outcome, but a hung parliament is still a slim possibility.yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-01T09:12:08.914Z

The central projection of YouGov's Australia MRP shows the primary vote shares for both main parties down since the last electionLabor: 31% (-1 from 2022)Coalition: 31% (-5)Greens: 13% (=)One Nation: 9% (+4)Independents: 8% (+3)Others: 8% (-2)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-01T09:12:08.915Z

YouGov's final MRP of the Australian election projects a swing of about 1pt to Labor in the two-party-preferred voteLabor: 53% (+1 from 2022)Coalition: 47% (-1)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-01T09:12:08.916Z

YouGov's three MRPs since February have shown a reversal of fortunes for the Labor Party, who had just a 1% probability of forming a government according to our first MRP, but are now on course for a majorityLabor: +18 since February MRPCoalition: -26Others: +8yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-01T09:12:08.917Z

After Mark Carney delivered the most consequential victory in Canada since the Battle of the Plains of Abraham attention now switches to Australia. I cannot see any value in the markets being offered by William Hill.

It will be interesting to see how the republican Anthony Albanese uses his expected mandate to take back control from Australia’s unelected head of state.

TSE