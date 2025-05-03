I am spotting a trend in Anglosphere elections this week

Having seen in the past John Howard lose his seat this isn’t a new experience in Australian politics but the second leader in a week associated/compared/endorsed to/by Donald Trump lose the election and their seat.

I wonder if we’ll see a similar impact at the next UK general election. Being a friend of Donald might be a problem. Until a couple of months ago the Coalition led under the two-party-preferred polling.

One difference between Australia and UK is that Australia uses the Alternative Vote system which is much superior to first past the post.

TSE

