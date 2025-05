Brutal drive-by on Bridget Phillipson by Sir John Curtice pic.twitter.com/TyUeCkpAAT — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) May 2, 2025

I think this is called a "Liz Truss trend". pic.twitter.com/XqbITRXyiY — Mark Pack ? (@markpack) May 2, 2025

I am still digesting today’s results but it is clear the old political duopoly is over, from a betting perspective the next general election might be the one where UNS falls apart completely.

Exciting time for punters.

TSE