It’s a stunning performance by Reform

We’re just under halfway through all the councils declaring and so far it is a stunning performance by Reform. Nigel Farage must feel like Napoleon after the Battle of Austerlitz.

As a Tory I went in with very low expectations for the Tories but this is much lower than my worst expectations, yesterday feels like another staging post in the Tory eclipse by Reform. I suspect Badenoch will come under more pressure than Starmer after these results.

I hope Reform’s vetting has improved since last year otherwise the next four years are going to be filled with stories about, ahem, colourful Reform councillors

TSE