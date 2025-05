What’s this betting market going to look like tomorrow afternoon?

I am expecting a very good night for Reform tonight and an equally bad night for the Tories and the market will respond, which might make the Tories and Labour a bit of value if their prices crater.

Kemi Badenoch must be feeling like H.H. Asquith and Herbert Samuel, leaders of the Liberal Party as their party was eclipsed by the Labour Party.

TSE