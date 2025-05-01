Political betting is being blamed for the Tories losing control of every council tonight

The Conservatives are anticipating that they will lose control of all the councils they are defending in Thursday’s local elections.

A confidential memo to Kemi Badenoch, seen by the Telegraph, predicts that the Tories will lose up to 770 seats and all the mayoral elections that are taking place.

The document said that the Conservatives expect Reform UK to pick up 500 seats and win the Runcorn by-election, with the Tories slumping to third.

The party puts the blame in part on the decision to charge a former Tory MP and 15 others with insider betting on the date of the 2024 election – saying that the issue was still coming up on the doorsteps.