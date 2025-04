The current bind the Republicans find themselves in

Trafalgar releasing a Georgia Senate poll that has MTG winning the GOP primary by 21-points, and then losing to Ossoff by 11-points is hilarious — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) April 30, 2025

I know this is a Trafalgar but it does the issues facing America which sees Marjorie Taylor Greene winning the Republican primary race for the Senate seat then losing in the actual election to the Democratic Party candidate and incumbentJon Ossoff.

The write up of the poll is here and the data tables are here.

TSE