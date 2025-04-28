Who will get the blame for this? Labour or Trump or both?

Bombshell new poll from @ipsosintheuk.bsky.social shows economic optimism at its lowest level we have EVER seen.Remember – Ipsos have been recording this since 1978!So economic optimism now lower than during winter of discontent, financial crash or Covid. www.thetimes.com/article/8b29… — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T07:28:29.265Z

One of the reasons I rate Ipsos is their polling goes back to the 1970s which allows to contextualise current polling.

Economic optimism is the lowest in the history of Ipsos really should worry Labour, I think the poor ratings of Rachel Reeves means Labour will get a large share of the blame but the actions of the Orange one in the White House could help Labour avoid the blame for the economic mess, this time it really did start in America.

TSE