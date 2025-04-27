Shy Conservatives?

If you’ve been backing the Liberals/laying the Conservatives in Canada then this revelation might make you very nervous given how this polling question has predicted Brexit and Trump victories.

As noted above the French whale who made over $30 million on Trump winning last November did so asking this question.

In the space of a few hours we’ve gone from discussing Pierre Poilievre losing his seat to him winning the most votes, James Kanagasooriam is somebody I respect a lot and I am reviewing my betting strategy but the same pollster finds Trump remains very toxic in Canada.

