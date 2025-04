"No riding is ever taken for granted": Poilievre plans rally in Carleton amidst reports he could lose his own seat.https://t.co/HpOz2jvABa — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 25, 2025

If things turn out as the polls predict then on Monday the Canadian Liberal Party are going to experience the greatest Canadian victory since The Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Based on the news reports I think there is stonking value in the 14/1 Ladbrokes are offering on Pierre Poilievre losing his seat. You can find the market here though I expect it will be another addition to my collection of excellent value losers.

TSE