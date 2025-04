If these numbers persist then Vance is unlikely to win in 2028

It’s 100 days in, and the polls consistently look very bad for Trump, even on his core issues of the economy and immigration. I dive into what the numbers say and what they could mean going forward, in today’s write-up. Check it out in the replies. pic.twitter.com/msBotY19kt — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) April 24, 2025

These tweet shows how poorly Trump is doing in the polls, if these sort of numbers persist then assuming free and fair elections are held in 2028 then the current favourite on Betfair to win 2028 J.D. Vance will be damaged by these numbers by association.

If you fancy tying up your money for nearly four years then laying Vance then this might be the strategy for you.

TSE