Dame Andrea Jenkyns your time has come

Greater Lincolnshire mayoral voting intention (9-23 April) – Andrea Jenkyns has 15pt leadAndrea Jenkyns (Ref): 40%Rob Waltham (Con): 25%Jason Stockwood (Lab): 15%Sally Horscroft (Grn): 8%Marianne Overton (Ind): 7%Trevor Young (LD): 5%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-25T10:02:03.279Z

West of England mayoral voting intention (9-23 April) – a close race between Mary Page and Helen GodwinMary Page (Grn): 27%Helen Godwin (Lab): 23%Arron Banks (Ref): 18%Steve Smith (Con): 17%Oli Henman (LD): 13%Ian Scott (Ind): 2%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-25T10:02:03.281Z

Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral voting intention (9-23 April) – Luke Campbell has 14pt leadLuke Campbell (Ref): 35%Mike Ross (LD): 21%Margaret Pinder (Lab): 20%Anne Handley (Con): 15%Kerry Harrison (Grn): 7%Rowan Halstead (Yorks): 3%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-25T10:02:03.280Z

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral voting intention (9-23 April) – Paul Bristow has 12pt leadPaul Bristow (Con): 32%Ryan Coogan (Ref): 20%Anna Smith (Lab): 19%Lorna Dupre (LD): 18%Bob Ensch (Grn): 10%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-25T10:02:03.282Z

There are some PBers, who shall remain nameless, back in 2015, helped Andrea Jenkyns become a Tory MP, a decade later she is on course to become mayor of Greater Lincolnshire for Nigel Farage’s party and this is where a lot of focus will be on as it shows the direction of politics over the last decade.

Ladbrokes have some markets up on the various mayoral races (including ones not in the screenshot) and based on these polls from YouGov I wonder the value might be backing Labour to win the West of England race but as for the other markets I cannot spot any other bits of value other than backing the favourite, if you can spot any value let me know.

