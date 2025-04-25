Dame Andrea Jenkyns your time has come

There are some PBers, who shall remain nameless, back in 2015, helped Andrea Jenkyns become a Tory MP, a decade later she is on course to become mayor of Greater Lincolnshire for Nigel Farage’s party and this is where a lot of focus will be on as it shows the direction of politics over the last decade.
Ladbrokes have some markets up on the various mayoral races (including ones not in the screenshot) and based on these polls from YouGov I wonder the value might be backing Labour to win the West of England race but as for the other markets I cannot spot any other bits of value other than backing the favourite, if you can spot any value let me know.