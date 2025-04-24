Will Reform have at least 10 MPs when the next election is called?

Will Reform have at least 10 MPs when the next election is called?

Comments 0 Comment

Ladbrokes have a market up on will Reform have 10 or more MPs at the time the next election is called, the time value of money alone makes this a poor bet (and the fact the other side of the bet isn’t offered).

With the Rupert Lowe legal action against Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson, and others, I wouldn’t be betting on the number of Reform MPs there will be at any point in this parliament, which has potentially over four years left, particularly if Lowe wins.

TSE

Comments by
Comments are closed.