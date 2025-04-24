Will Reform have at least 10 MPs when the next election is called?

Ladbrokes have a market up on will Reform have 10 or more MPs at the time the next election is called, the time value of money alone makes this a poor bet (and the fact the other side of the bet isn’t offered).

With the Rupert Lowe legal action against Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson, and others, I wouldn’t be betting on the number of Reform MPs there will be at any point in this parliament, which has potentially over four years left, particularly if Lowe wins.

TSE