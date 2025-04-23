5 months ago the Conservatives were the 1/10 favourites to win the Canadian election

Canada might turn out to be an example of Donald Trump damaging the chances of right wing parties across the world. Something Nigel Farage and to a lesser extent Kemi Badenoch may have to worry about.
Although Sir Keir may also have that issue but he does have a get out of jail card that he is Prime Minister and has to live in the real world. I suspect if Ukraine is sold out by the appeaser and the beardy weirdy Vice President in Washington then that will give Starmer an excuse to very publicly repudiate Trump.
As an aside it is nice to see the secessionist party doing badly as well, which may well become a global trend as well in federal elections, the SNP were smashed last year although that was less to do with the Ayrshire hotelier.