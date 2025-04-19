I visited IllicitEncounters.com so you don’t have to
The Express have reported that
Robert Jenrick has been voted Britain’s sexiest male politician, according to the annual poll by a dating site for married people seeking affairs. IllicitEncounters.com conducted a major survey of 2,000 women, who were asked to rate 50 of the most famous and culturally relevant men across public life on a scale of 1 to 10, based on sex appeal.
Robert Jenrick managed to place in 7th, defeating all other politicians. Mr Jenrick has come under scrutiny for his image brush up over the past couple of years, including notable weight loss and better dress sense. Though he has denied using weight loss wonder drug Ozempic. The poll found that the second sexiest politician in the country is Mr Jenrick’s top political rival Nigel Farage, who just missed out on a place in the top 10, at 11th…
…The official top 10 ranking for 2025 was:
- Piers Morgan
- Jeremy Clarkson
- Danny Dyer
- Dermot O’Leary
- Jonathan Ross
- Tim Lovejoy
- Robert Jenrick
- Bob Mortimer
- Ben Shephard
- Romesh Ranganathan
This appears to be a voodoo poll, a self selecting poll, where anybody can vote, repeatedly as I cannot find anything on IllicitEncounters.com related to the pollster who conducted this poll, and I have spent a long time on their website trying to find that information.
Whilst I can understand why women would be attracted to the brilliance of a Cambridge educated lawyer any poll that has Piers Morgan at the top of this ranking raises eyebrows and should go straight in the bin as all non British Polling Council polls should go.
TSE