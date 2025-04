Latest political favourability ratings (13-14 April 2025)Party leadersKeir Starmer: -34Nigel Farage: -38Kemi Badenoch: -38Ed Davey: -11 (40% say DK)Other senior politiciansRachel Reeves: -48Angela Rayner: -29Ed Miliband: -28Mel Stride: -14 (72% DK)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-16T11:38:39.573Z

Kemi Badenoch's latest favourability rating reaches a new low of -38 (13-14 April 2025)Favourable: 16% (-2 from 16-17 Mar)Unfavourable: 54% (+4)Net: -38 (-6)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-16T11:38:39.576Z

Rachel Reeves reaches a new low favourability rating of -48 (13-14 April 2025)Favourable: 14% (-3 from 16-17 Mar)Unfavourable: 62% (+4)Net: -48 (-7)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-16T11:38:39.577Z

it feels every time I write about Rachel Reeves or Kemi Badenoch it feels like I am pointing how bad they are in their jobs but this is the only material that is available, both of them need to change the narrative.

As Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has more levers to pull to change the narrative than the Leader of the Opposition.

TSE