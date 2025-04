The number of Britons saying the economy is a top issue has reached its highest level since September 2023Economy: 58% (+2 from 5-7 Apr)Immigration: 44% (=)Health: 34% (=)Defence: 24% (+1)Crime: 21% (+1)Housing: 20% (+2)Environment: 15% (=)Welfare: 15% (-2)yougov.co.uk/topics/socie… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-15T12:00:23.906Z

What news story had Britons heard the most about when asked on 13-14 April 2025?Tariffs: 51% (-5 from 6-7 Apr)Trump [general/other]: 10% (=)British Steel: 9% (new)Criticisms of Trump: 2% (=)New York helicopter crash: 2% (new)Crime in the UK: 2% (+1)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-14T16:16:12.433Z

I think the finding that the economy being the top issue is a result of Donald Trump and his tariffs which might give Labour a get out of jail card if the economy performs sub-optimally but I wouldn’t bet the farm on it.

TSE