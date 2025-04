30% of Britons see Labour and the Conservatives as similar, with this view doubling among Labour voters since last AugustAll Britons: 30% say similar (+5 from 13-14 Aug 2024)By party voted for in 2024Conservative: 18% (=)Labour: 25% (+12)Lib Dem: 26% (+4)Green: 51% (+14)Reform UK: 53% (+12) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-09T08:46:05.412Z

The Tories and Reform UK are the two main parties Britons are most likely to see as similar, at 48%% saying they are similarCon + Ref: 48% (+3 from 13-14 Aug 2024)LD + Grn: 40% (+1)Lab + LD: 39% (-1)Con + Lab: 30% (+5)Lab + Grn: 24% (-2)Con + LD: 20% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-09T08:46:05.413Z

One message that Nigel Farage and Reform are pushing is that the Tories and Labour are effectively one party and that it is time for something completely different.

That doubling of Labour voters who think the Tories and Labour are similar suggests this might be a fertile ground for Farage & Reform, as well as the Greens, Lib Dems, and for the Celtic nationalists as Labour’s support potentially splinters in several directions.

TSE