When the shit hits the tan

Approval of Trump's handing of the economy is -10 in today's YouGov/Economist poll

Here's how that compares to this point in Biden's term and Trump's first term:

When it comes to winning elections in America, it’s the economy, stupid, which is why I thought Donald Trump would win last year given his lead on the economic questions so these findings are important for the midterms and the 2028 election.

My expectation is that if Trump sticks to his tariff plans then his ratings will get much worse as the reality of tariffs hits the average American. Trump won thanks to the cost of living crisis and if he makes it worse his name will be spoken with the same affection Americans hold for Benedict Arnold.

The current situation is very bad, several weeks of tariffs will make today look like a good day.

TSE