???NEW @moreincommonuk.bsky.social polling on tariffs, finds deep, rising worry among the public about their impact, majority support for retaliation, crumbling faith in the US as an ally, some credit for both Starmer & Brexit for sparing us the worst and a big no-no to chlorinated chicken. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T06:52:52.955Z

Two thirds of Brits say that they are worried about tariffs up 8 points since our polling just before liberation day. 53% of people think the tariffs will have a negative impact on the cost of living and 49% think the tariffs will hurt economic growth in the UK. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T06:52:52.956Z

Are the public seeing a fruits of Brexit in the UK's 10% rate? Overall a majority of Brits say the lower tariff *is* a benefit of Brexit including most remain voters. But only 23% say that the lower tariff in itself makes the decision to leave the European Union worth it overall — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T06:52:52.958Z

Some good news for Starmer too. Brits are more likely than not to credit his actions for securing the UK a lower rate of tariffs compared to other countries including two thirds of Labour 2024 voters but also a significant minority of Reform UK voters. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T06:52:52.959Z

Finally – Brits are not in the mood to offer up concessions in return for reversing the tariffs. By 67%-16% Brits would oppose allowing chlorinated chicken into Britain, 43%-20% oppose DST repeal and 42%-24% oppose limiting govt social media regulation for a better deal. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T06:52:52.960Z

I find this polling fascinating because it covers some diverse but some interconnected issues. I think Starmer will be delighted his handling has5 led to some good polling for him.

Brexiteers will be disappointed to see a 10% tariff as a Brexit dividend but 23% say it makes Brexit the right decision whereas 34% disagree.

TSE