Why Amanda Spielman should not be elevated to the peerage

"Obscene". "An insult to every teacher in the country". School leaders fury at my revelation that Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief when headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after a bruising inspection, has been nominated for a peerage by the Tories. https://t.co/tCFIC1v3ci — Anna Fazackerley (@AnnaFazack1) March 29, 2025

What is leadership?

A good case could be made that the key to leadership is understanding what is wrong and taking action to put it right. This, however, requires the leader in question to admit they have done something wrong and therefore that there is a problem that needs fixing.

On this basis, possibly the most inept leader in Britain in the last 100 years would be Amanda Spielman.

Let us consider what she has done wrong in an extremely inglorious career in education.

Amanda Spielman is a bad leader, an inept person, and has done enormous damage to the education of children not I think because she meant to but because she was profoundly ignorant, not especially intelligent and incredibly arrogant. You can see why she was a friend of Dominic Cummings.

Apparently Amanda Spielman is now to be raised to the peerage. This would be utterly disgraceful. She is a coward, a bully, either a fantasist or a liar and above all an absolute failure. It would do more to discredit the House of Lords that even the shocking elevation of Charlotte Owen for apparently making tea for Boris Johnson. It is not just teachers or unions who feel this way. The parents at Caversham Primary School were equally furious with her. So was the coroner.

One parent at Caversham, writing in Schools Weekly, commented that the best thing Amanda Spielman could do for education from now on would be to keep quiet. That is good advice. Appointing her to the House of Lords would compound an already disastrous situation that she has wrought and that she refuses to accept. If these rumours are true, for the sake of our system of governance the offer of a peerage must be withdrawn and should be accompanied by an extremely straightforward and truthful letter explaining why.

There is no way she will listen, of course. But that merely confirms her unfitness to be a leader – or a Lord.

Y Doethur

Y Doethur is an internationally renowned teacher and researcher who has worked in educational settings from primary schools to teaching postgrads for 20 years. He is considerably more intelligent than and better qualified to comment on education than Amanda Spielman, but has not yet been offered a peerage. Sour grapes may be applied to this post if the reader wishes.