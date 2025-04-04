Perhaps the government will not get the blame
In recent years the trend has been for incumbent governments to lose elections in part because of the cost of living crises and it is possible the current Labour government will join that list.
I find this polling from Ipsos interesting, it might give Labour some mitigation but I suspect the electorate might not blame the government but they want the government to help mitigate these increases, and when the government doesn’t then the government gets blamed.
TSE