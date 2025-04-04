It’s going a bit Liz Truss for Donald Trump

When Liz Truss soiled the bed and spooked the financial markets during her fugacious tenure as Prime Minister the men in grey suits intervened to end her premiership which reflects well on the Tory that they acted swiftly, after a fashion.
America has some options to oust an America Liz Truss such as impeachment or the Twenty-fifth Amendment but that requires a sufficient number of Republican Party members of Congress or the cabinet to grow a spine but that isn’t I would bet on happening.
One thing I would bet on is the Republicans getting utterly banjaxed in the midterms, particularly when it comes to the House, assuming free and fair elections are held.