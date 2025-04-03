How’s about that, then?
I really have to question Reform’s professionalism, I understand that local election administrative screw ups happen for all parties but who in their right mind thought it was a good idea to use a Jimmy Savile’s slogan for Reform’s campaign?
Why did nobody veto it? If Nigel Farage wants to become Prime Minister he needs to avoid screw ups like this? Has Alan Partridge started working for Reform?
I had to check this wasn’t some elaborate April Fools’ Day hoax but it isn’t, see here.
TSE