Brits are not expecting the government to handle the tariffs well

With Donald Trump announcing his latest round of tariffs, Britons tend to think the UK government is badly handling their response to the issueWell: 22%Badly: 44%yougov.co.uk/topics/inter… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-04-02T15:35:08.799Z

I am sure there is an analogy to be made involving Donald Trump, the world economy, and Bonnie Blue. — (@tseofpb.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T21:15:06.954Z

After watching Liverpool defeat Everton last night I turned to my phone and saw it was pinging like mad due to Donald Trump’s tariff plans and this polling is actually good for Labour in some respects because success equals performance minus anticipation. I don’t think the British public, like Donald Trump, do not realise how disruptive last night’s announcements would be to the world economy.

