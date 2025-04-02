Liberation day is going well Liberation day is going well 2/4/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment 2 takeaways from Tuesday: 1. "If you are Republican candidate running in a swing state, you don't want Elon Musk anywhere near you… He is political poison!" 2. BIG Dem swings in very red FL-1/FL-6 look a lot like KS-4 in 2017, which foreshadowed big Dem gains in 2018. pic.twitter.com/2etAegZ0Ev— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 2, 2025 Hell hath no fury like South African sociopath scorned https://t.co/kJITTJSmhO— Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 2, 2025 stocks are shooting higher after that headline about Trump saying Musk would be gone from the admin soon pic.twitter.com/ZqRqD7NGf6— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 2, 2025 TSE