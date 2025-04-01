I think the public may not be fans of Rachel Reeves

Net approval of the government's managing of the cost of living has fallen to -69, lower than the -59 when the Conservatives left office last JulyWell: 12% (-6 vs 28 Jun-1 Jul 2024)Badly: 81% (+4)Net: -69 (-10)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-31T09:23:08.593Z

Two thirds of Labour voters say the government is doing badly at managing the cost of livingLabour: 67% say government doing badlyLib Dem: 70%Conservative: 95%Reform UK: 96%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-31T09:23:08.594Z

56% of Britons say they've had to make cuts due to cost of living pressures, with 61% expecting to have to make cuts soonHad to make cuts, expect to make more: 40%Had to make cuts, but don't expect more: 16%Not made cuts so far, but expect to: 21%Not made cuts so far and don't expect: 19% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-31T09:23:08.595Z

Most Britons expect the UK to be in recession in 12 months' time, the most negative economic outlook since February 2023Recession: 53%Stable: 27%Growing: 3%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-31T09:23:08.600Z

? Following the Spring Statement Rachel Reeves approval has fallen to -46, the lowest we have recorded. 58% say the Chancellor is doing a bad job compared to just 12% who say she is doing a good job. Meanwhile much of Starmer's Ukraine bounce has faded his approval is at -35. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T10:17:16.930Z

Meanwhile perceptions of the economy have worsened since the week before the statement. Net positivity about public services has fallen to -46 Government finances to -62 and the Economy overall to -65. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T10:24:26.462Z

Risk for the Chancellor, is she ends up, unfairly or not, as the unpopular face of the Government. Our focus group in Peterborough last week was the first time people have expressed strong opinions about the chancellor personally, and concern she was heartless/out of touch. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T10:42:54.904Z

One participant for instance compared Rachel Reeves’ not getting it to Rishi Sunak’s comments that he went without having Sky TV as a child (as an aside it's striking how often Sky TV still comes up, more than e.g. D-Day, I guess it reinforces people's priors about politicians) — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T10:42:54.905Z

During David Cameron’s tenure as Leader of the Opposition Mike Smithson used to observe that the more David Cameron was on the television more the Tory score in the polls improved and I am wondering if the opposite is true for Rachel Reeves.

Pointing out Rachel Reeves is a bit of a duffer is like pointing out Leicester City and Southampton are a bit rubbish at soccer in this season’s Premier League, it’s true but it’s not going to change much. The key finding for me is how badly Labour are handling the cost of living, which is worse than the Tory rating when they left office.

If things do not improve then Starmer might have to ditch the first female Chancellor to have a chance of winning the next election, last week’s Spring Statement was an opportunity to help Labour but it appears have set Labour back further.

TSE