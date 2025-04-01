I think the public may not be fans of Rachel Reeves

During David Cameron’s tenure as Leader of the Opposition Mike Smithson used to observe that the more David Cameron was on the television more the Tory score in the polls improved and I am wondering if the opposite is true for Rachel Reeves.
Pointing out Rachel Reeves is a bit of a duffer is like pointing out Leicester City and Southampton are a bit rubbish at soccer in this season’s Premier League, it’s true but it’s not going to change much. The key finding for me is how badly Labour are handling the cost of living, which is worse than the Tory rating when they left office.
If things do not improve then Starmer might have to ditch the first female Chancellor to have a chance of winning the next election, last week’s Spring Statement was an opportunity to help Labour but it appears have set Labour back further.