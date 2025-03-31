The bookies are now offering odds on Trump winning in 2028/a third term

Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House, tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for doing sohttps://t.co/DyYv8459Rl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 30, 2025

? William Hill takes bets on Trump ripping up US constitution for third termhttps://t.co/ahhe9TtcO3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 30, 2025

Both Ladbrokes and William Hill are now offering on odds on Trump winning in 2028 or a third time via presidential election, I think this is a suitable move, as a trading bet at 16/1.

I have no confidence in the Supreme Court stopping Trump standing in 2028 and eventually Betfair will have to offer odds on Trump standing/winning in 2028, this and an expectation that elections in 2028 might not be free and fair is why I expect many punters to swerve these markets for a while.

TSE