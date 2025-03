Le Pen is not mightier than the sword of truth

Marine Le Pen barred from running for French presidency in 2027 — The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2025-03-31T11:10:31.468Z

? Suivez en direct la condamnation contre Marine Le Pen, reconnue coupable dans l'affaire des assistants d'eurodéputés RN — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T10:04:33.443Z

Today’s events have upended expectations for France’s 2027 presidential election but I wonder if the value might be with Le Pen if the appellate process works in her favour.

A smidgeon of value might be with Zemmour, or somebody who isn’t listed here, Marion Maréchal of Identity–Liberties who is part of the Le Pen family.

TSE

PS – This headline was shamelessly stolen from PBer Sunil_Prasannan.