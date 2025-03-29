Is inflation the key metric for winning the general election?

When Rishi Sunak says he aims to halve inflation, British voters think he aims to get… (7 June)



Prices to decrease 47%

Prices to increase more slowly 42%

Don't know 11% pic.twitter.com/0llokiJO2Q — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) June 10, 2023

The finding published this month from Ipsos at the top us this pieces helps us refine what parts of the economy are key benchmarks for the voters. Abstract concepts such as GDP won’t win elections but inflation and interest rates will.

The tweet from Redfield & Wilton from 2023 indicates that the great British public are, to put it kindly, are quite dim* when it comes to inflation, so if inflation does go down the public might not realise it.

TSE

*Almost as dim as Donald Trump’s ‘understanding’ on how tariffs work.