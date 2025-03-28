Starmer’s improving ratings

This polling from Ipsos isn’t surprising, plenty of us expected Starmer’s statesmanship to see his ratings improve and Farage’s ratings to fall (and Ed Davey’s unambiguous criticisms of Trump would see a boost too.)

Longstanding readers know that Ipsos are considered the gold standard when it comes leader ratings and in the head to heads Starmer will be happy that he leads both Farage & Badenoch in the net ratings.

The person who should be most worried is Rachel Reeves.

TSE