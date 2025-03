Should we be talking about a Nicola Sturgeon comeback?

Scots are more positive towards John Swinney than Keir StarmerNicola Sturgeon: 38% favourableJohn Swinney: 34%Keir Starmer: 27%Humza Yousaf: 22%Kate Forbes: 21%Anas Sarwar: 20%Nigel Farage: 19%Patrick Harvie: 16%Douglas Ross: 14%Kemi Badenoch: 13%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-27T10:22:14.150Z

Scots say health and economy should be the top priorities for the Scottish governmentHealth: 55% say should be a top priorityEconomy: 54%Education: 31%Housing: 25%Social care: 20%Crime: 17%Environment: 15%Welfare: 14%Independence: 14%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-27T10:22:14.151Z

Scots are more likely to have confidence in the SNP than Labour to manage key policy areas, but most don't trust eitherNet confidence in SNP / LabEconomy: -28 / -52Health: -29 / -47Environment: -31 / -50Schools: -34 / -44Crime: -35 / -49Independence: -24 / -49yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-27T10:22:14.152Z

While the 'No' side still leads when it comes to Scottish independence, support for 'Yes' has reached its highest level since the general election last yearNo: 54% (-2 from 6-11 March)Yes: 46% (+2)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-27T10:22:14.153Z

After seeing this polling I wonder if Nicola Sturgeon is regretting her announcement about standing down from Holyrood next year.

I think Sturgeon will find retirement not all caviar and champagne as there will be regret that on her part that she didn’t make more progress on indyref2 during the optimum time of the Boris Johnson premiership as Scotland was dragged out of the EU against her will.

Sadly Betfair are yet to put up their markets on next year’s Holyrood elections.

TSE