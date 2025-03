"The economy [could] be Trump's Waterloo to quote Abba"



His economic net approval has fallen to his record low (including term 1) at -14 pts per Ipsos–a 20 pt drop from January.



Worse for Trump? Economy/inflation is voters' top issue, & under 40% say Trump's prioritizing it. pic.twitter.com/T2DW0e3ug3 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 26, 2025

Once more, could a British led European alliance be the key to victory? The key reason I thought Donald Trump would win last year was the economy, so these types of findings are key to who wins the midterms and 2028 election.



Assuming free and fair elections are held in 2026 and 2028 then if I were a GOP strategist I would be very worried.

