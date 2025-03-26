Is Mark Kelly an out of this world suggestion to win in 2028?

Sen. Kelly: DOD policy prohibits discussion of even 'controlled unclassified information' on unsecured devices. Are you both aware of that?



DNI Gabbard: I haven't read that policy



CIA Director Ratcliffe: I'm not familiar with the DOD policy pic.twitter.com/1AcCrVNmEF — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 25, 2025

my goodness you can see Tulsi Gabbard trying to come up with evasive answers to Kelly's questions in real time pic.twitter.com/6PG2V9AFKG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2025

Assuming there are free and fair elections in 2028 then I think there there is value in backing Senator Mark Kelly to win the presidency in 2028.

He has a compelling backstory, a former veteran of the Gulf War, an astronaut, husband of Gabby Giffords, annoyer of Elon Musk, Senator, and as we can see from the clips above a pretty good questioner of the idiocy of the second Trump presidency.

I also think he would carry the key state of Arizona in the presidential election which would impact the Dem primary contest, so at 100s I think he represents excellent value.

TSE