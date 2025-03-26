Is Mark Kelly an out of this world suggestion to win in 2028?
Assuming there are free and fair elections in 2028 then I think there there is value in backing Senator Mark Kelly to win the presidency in 2028.
He has a compelling backstory, a former veteran of the Gulf War, an astronaut, husband of Gabby Giffords, annoyer of Elon Musk, Senator, and as we can see from the clips above a pretty good questioner of the idiocy of the second Trump presidency.
I also think he would carry the key state of Arizona in the presidential election which would impact the Dem primary contest, so at 100s I think he represents excellent value.
TSE