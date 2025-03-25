The Canadian petri dish

Former Governor of the Bank of England turned Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney has called an election for the 28th of April and this will be a test if Donald Trump’s interventions can shape elections outside of Les Etats-Unis.

As we can see in the chart above we can see Trump’s interventions have moved voting intentions but will this translate into real votes. If Donald Trump’s strategy was to win over Canadians he has been so bad at it, Donald Trump could have a future career as a strategist for Ferrari’s F1 team. It must be remembered that last November the Conservatives were the 1/10 favourites to win this election.

Betfair have finally opened a market on the Canadian elections, there’s no liquidity in this market but hopefully this will change soon.

TSE