Labour are starting to own the economy Labour are starting to own the economy 24/3/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Ahead of the Spring Statement, only 25% of Britons say the government should make spending cutsLikewise, only 18% say the government should increase taxes, and 8% back increasing borrowingyougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-24T12:02:43.719Z The public oppose tax increases and spending cuts despite 80% saying that the UK public finances are in a poor stateVery bad state: 34%Fairly bad state: 46%Neither good nor bad: 12%Very/fairly good state: 3%yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-24T12:02:43.720Z So if the public rule out spending cuts and tax rises, what DO they think the government should do to fix the public finances?=1. Tax the rich: 16%=1. Reduce immigration: 16%3. Reduce benefits: 7%=4. Cut foreign aid: 5%=4. Reduce waste and bureaucracy: 5%yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-24T12:02:43.721Z If the government increases taxes, do Britons think that would be more their choice, or more something they are forced to do by the state of the public finances left by the Tories?Labour's choice: 38% (+6 from Jul 2024)Tories' fault: 22% (-8)Both equally: 30% (+3)yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-24T12:02:43.722Z The final chart from YouGov might mean Labour will lose their defence of blaming the Tories for the state of the economy. TSE