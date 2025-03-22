Reeves, nearly as bad Covid and Truss & Kwarteng but Lab still continue to lead on the economy

I find this polling from Ipsos intriguing.

The précis of the findings is the pubic think Starmer & Reeves are, economically, nearly as bad the pandemic and the Truss/Kwarteng experience yet Labour are still the most trusted to manage the economy but that score is 23% which is like being the most beautiful turkey at the farm in the run up to Christmas.

The first chart shows that when governments get ratings this bad they seldom go on and win the next election, the only exception was the first Thatcher ministry, are Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in the same league as Margaret Thatcher and Sir Geoffrey Howe?

TSE