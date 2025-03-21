Ed Miliband is impressing a key demographic

NEW: We’re excited to unveil a new partnership with @survation.bsky.social – polling Labour members among our readership.We think it’s important to highlight the full range and nuances of members’ views. Send us ideas for Qs at mail@labourlist.org.Some findings…?labourlist.org/2025/03/cabi… — LabourList (@labourlist.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T07:04:03.636Z

1. Ed Miliband is the most liked member of the cabinet, the weighted poll of 2,022 LabourList readers who state they are party members suggests.Miliband was closely followed by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy a distant third.

2 Starmer ranked 17th in the cabinet. He had a negative approval rating in Scotland (-14) and in North West England (-3.62), while his support was strongest in London (+24.58) and Wales (+23.74).Reeves received the lowest rating of -11.19, with Kendall 2nd on -7.49.

I know it is gauche to point out that you are right but seeing this findings from Survation/Labour List gives me great satisfaction.

In the past few months I have written I thought the current betting favourite, Wes Streeting, is a lay in the next Labour leader market whilst I wrote that Ed Miliband was value at 100/1 to succeed Sir Keir Starmer so seeing Miliband top of this polling and seeing Streeting towards the bottom confirms my strategy.

I suspect if Sir Keir Starmer were to appoint a new Chancellor of the Exchequer it wouldn’t cause him too many problems as nobody is surprised to see Rachel Reeves at the bottom of these rankings.

I think there may well be value in backing Angela Rayner to succeed Starmer as next PM/Labour leader at 18s and 13.5s on Betfair respectively.

TSE