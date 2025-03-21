Ed Miliband is impressing a key demographic

I know it is gauche to point out that you are right but seeing this findings from Survation/Labour List gives me great satisfaction.
In the past few months I have written I thought the current betting favourite, Wes Streeting, is a lay in the next Labour leader market whilst I wrote that Ed Miliband was value at 100/1 to succeed Sir Keir Starmer so seeing Miliband top of this polling and seeing Streeting towards the bottom confirms my strategy.
I suspect if Sir Keir Starmer were to appoint a new Chancellor of the Exchequer it wouldn’t cause him too many problems as nobody is surprised to see Rachel Reeves at the bottom of these rankings.
I think there may well be value in backing Angela Rayner to succeed Starmer as next PM/Labour leader at 18s and 13.5s on Betfair respectively.
